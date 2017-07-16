Screen scene: Local film news

• Stooges of War, from team UNC Asheville, was awarded Best Film of the 2017 Asheville 48 Hour Film Project. The short work follows a fictionalized version of the UNCA crew as its members struggle to agree on what to do for their contest submission. The film also won Best Directing, Best Ensemble Acting and Best Sound Design in an awards ceremony and screening July 13 at the Fine Arts Theatre. Stooges of War will represent Asheville against fellow city winners from across the country at Filmapalooza 2018 (location to be determined) for a chance at the grand prize and an opportunity to screen at the Cannes Film Festival 2018, Court Métrage. Asheville had 22 teams of amateur and professional filmmakers compete in the 2017 contest. Judging the qualifying local entries were film critics Michelle Keenan of Rapid River, Marcianne Miller of Bold Life and this writer. 48hourfilm.com/asheville/48hfp

• Grail Moviehouse hosts a screening of Something’s in the Woods on Saturday, July 22, at 9:30 p.m. The independent horror film, about an old campground haunted by local legend The Stalker, comes from Knoxville-based Fanboy Productions. Tickets are $5 and available at the door on the night of the event beginning at 9 p.m. A Q&A with the filmmakers will follow the feature. grailmoviehouse.com

• World Peas Animation hosts a Movie Making Summer Camp, Monday, July 24, through Friday, July 28, 9 a.m.-3 p.m. daily at West Asheville Presbyterian Church. Students ages 6-14 will work together to write, storyboard, act in, direct and edit a movie of their own design. The final product will be screened for family and friends at the end of the week and campers will get a DVD copy of the movie to take home. The camp costs $250. Register online or contact camp director Lisa Smith at 335-9349. facebook.com/WorldPeasAnimations

• The Orange Peel’s Summer Movie Series continues Monday, July 24, at 8 p.m. with a screening of Who Framed Roger Rabbit. Free. theorangepeel.net

• The next selection in The Collider’s monthly climate and environmental film series is the premiere of the five-part documentary The Story We Want on Tuesday, July 25, at 7 p.m. Western North Carolina filmmakers Dayna Reggero, Francine Cavanaugh and Adams Wood traveled within North Carolina and to Pennsylvania, New Mexico, California and Florida to meet with women who are working together to confront fossil fuel industries, climate change impacts and a culture of extraction. Beer from co-sponsor Oskar Blues Brewery and popcorn will be provided. Suggested donation is $5 per person or $20 per family. thecollider.org