Screen scene: Local film news

• Asheville Brewing Co. hosts a special Shark Week screening of Jaws on Thursday, July 27, at 7 p.m. Tickets are $3 and available at the box office. ashevillebrewing.com

• The Black Mountain College Museum + Arts Center presents Robert Motherwell & The New York School: Storming the Citadel on Thursday, July 27, at 7 p.m. at its 56 Broadway location. Catherine Tatge’s 1991 documentary looks at the struggles by Jackson Pollock, Mark Rothko, Franz Kline and former BMC faculty members Willem de Kooning and Motherwell to change the trajectory of art in the 1940s and ’50s. The film incorporates archival footage — including clips of Motherwell at work — and interviews with leaders of the New York School movement. Free for BMCM+AC members and students with ID, $5 suggested donation for non-members. blackmountaincollege.org

• The Grey Eagle hosts a rare screening of The Sad and Beautiful World of Sparklehorse on Thursday, July 27, at 8 p.m. The 2016 documentary from U.K.-based filmmakers Alex Crowton and Bobby Dass explores the life and music of the late, enigmatic indie rocker Mark Linkous, who spent the last few years of his life in Hayesville. The showing will be preceded by two short sets of Sparklehorse songs and other music from Angela Faye Martin and Martin McNeill. After the credits end, there will be a short Q&A with some of Linkous’ longtime friends and collaborators. Tickets are $10 in advance and $12 at the door. thegreyeagle.com

• The fourth annual Asheville Anime Regional Convention, held Saturday, July 29, at the U.S. Cellular Center, features several film-related offerings. Room B hosts the “10 Anime Films You Should Watch (That You Probably Haven’t Seen Already)” presentation from 10:15 to 11:15 a.m. and “Wonderful World of Ghibli,” featuring clips from beloved Studio Ghibli films, from 4:15 to 5:15 p.m. General admission tickets to the convention are $15 or $10 for cosplayers. Children ages 7 and younger get in free. ashevillearc.com

• The Carolina Cinemark is one of over 450 select U.S. movie theaters to host the annual Grateful Dead Meet-Up at the Movies. The 2017 iteration takes place Tuesday, Aug. 1, at 7 p.m. and features the Dead’s previously unreleased July 12, 1989, concert from RFK Stadium in Washington D.C. The show includes “Touch of Grey” as the opener, at least one song sung by each of the four lead singers and one of the only video recorded versions of “Black Muddy River.” The event takes place on what would have been band frontman Jerry Garcia’s 75th birthday. Tickets are $12.50 and available online and at the Carolina box office. cinemark.com/theatre-1142