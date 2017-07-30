Screen scene: Local film news

• The Macon County Public Library presents “A Trip to the Moon and Beyond: The fantastical science fiction silent films of Georges Méliès” on Wednesday, Aug. 2, at 7 p.m., Each short film will be presented with a live soundtrack by local musicians Tyler Kittle and Michael Libramento. Free. fontanalib.org/franklin

• The Fine Arts Theatre hosts a screening of An Inconvenient Sequel on Thursday, Aug. 3, to benefit The Collider. The evening begins at 6:15 p.m. at Blue Spiral 1 with refreshments and networking. Collider member Better Than Unicorns will also offer a virtual reality experience, “Melting Ice,” for those who are interested in participating. The film begins next door at the Fine Arts Theatre at 7:30 p.m. Tickets for the reception and film are $25 and available at the Fine Arts box office or online. fineartstheatre.com

• The Bair Foundation holds a screening of Good Will Hunting at Grail Moviehouse on Saturday, Aug. 5, at 11 a.m. Representatives of the child and family ministries organization will be in attendance to answer questions about becoming a foster parent. Tickets are free with preregistration, or $7 at the door. Register at 350-5197 or chopple@bair.org

• Grail Moviehouse’s monthly Silent Sundays series continues Aug. 6, at 7 p.m., with a collection of Buster Keaton films. The selections are Keaton’s film debut, The Butcher Boy (1917), starring Roscoe “Fatty” Arbuckle; One Week (1920), Keaton’s first film as director and star; and Sherlock, Jr. (1924). Film historian Frank Thompson will introduce the films and participate in a post-screening Q&A. Local stride pianist Andrew J. Fletcher will provide a live, improvised score for each short. Tickets are $12 and available online or at the Grail box office. grailmoviehouse.com

• The Orange Peel’s Summer Movie Series continues Monday, Aug. 7, at 8 p.m., with a screening of This Is Spinal Tap. Free. theorangepeel.net

• The Weaverville Public Library presents Silent Film Night on Tuesday, Aug. 8, at 7 p.m. Film historian Chip Kaufmann will screen and discuss D.W. Griffith’s The New York Hat (1912), starring Mary Pickford, and the Douglas Fairbanks vehicle, The Black Pirate (1926). Free, with popcorn provided. avl.mx/3yr

• The music videos directed by campers at FierceFlix are currently available to view online. Mechanical Eye Microcinema’s summer film camp involved girls and gender minorities ages 8-16 learning about filmmaking over the course of a week. Videos were made for “Eyes Wide Open” by Out of Nowhere; “Stay True” by Organized Chaos; “Dreams Don’t Make Sense” by Snake Eye Fantasy; “Social Norms” by Josie and the Pussy Hats; and “Girls” by Weeping Fawn. vimeo.com/mechanicaleyemicrocinema