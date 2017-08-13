Screen scene: Local film news

• The Haywood County Public Library screens episode one of the five-part documentary series America Divided on Thursday, Aug. 17, from 2 to 4 p.m. The opening installment, Something in the Water, follows hip-hop artist Common as he returns to his hometown of Chicago to explore disparities in the criminal justice system; actress Rosario Dawson’s travels to Flint, Mich., to uncover the man-made cause of the city’s water crisis; and TV producer Norman Lear’s investigation of gentrification in New York City. The series continues each Thursday through Sept. 14. Refreshments will be provided. Free, but registration is required. Call 828-356-2507 or email kolsen@haywoodnc.net to reserve a spot. haywoodlibrary.libguides.com/main

• Due to popular demand, Asheville Pizza & Brewing Co. has added a second showing of Titanic on Thursday, Aug. 17, at 7 p.m. The event commemorates the film’s forthcoming 20th anniversary and the birthday of the epic’s writer/director James Cameron. Tickets are $3 and available online and at the Asheville Pizza box office on Merrimon Avenue. ashevillebrewing.com/movies

• Freeburg Pianos in Hendersonville continues its monthly Legends of Music film series — curated by local jazz pianist Michael Jefry Stevens — on Thursday, Aug. 17, at 7 p.m. with Thelonious Monk: Straight, No Chaser. Charlotte Zwerin’s 1988 documentary is executive-produced by Clint Eastwood and combines live performances by Monk and his band with interviews of the pianist’s friends and family. Free. freeburgpianos.com

• The West Asheville Library’s Pixar film series continues on Friday, Aug. 18, at 4:30 p.m. with a screening of Finding Dory. The feature presentation will be preceded by the Pixar short film Piper. Free. avl.mx/1z5

• Purl’s Yarn Emporium’s weekly Nerd Love Night spotlights the films of Hayao Miyazaki throughout August. Upcoming 6 p.m. screenings include Kiki’s Delivery Service (Aug. 20) and Castle in the Sky (Aug. 27). Bring a knitting project to work on during the movie. Free. purlsyarnemporium.com

• The Orange Peel’s Summer Movie Series continues Monday, Aug. 21, at 8 p.m., with a screening of Wayne’s World. Free. theorangepeel.net

• Tickets are on sale for screenings of the documentary May It Last: A Portrait of the Avett Brothers at the Fine Arts Theatre on Tuesday, Sept. 12, at 7 and 9:30 p.m. Over the course of two years, directors Judd Apatow and Michael Bonfiglio were granted in-depth access to the North Carolina band with a specific focus on its 2016 collaboration with producer Rick Rubin on the album True Sadness. Tickets are $13.93 (including a service fee) and available online and at the Fine Arts box office. fineartstheatre.com