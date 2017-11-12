Screen scene: Local film news

• Following the 6:45 p.m. screening of The Florida Project on Thursday, Nov. 16, at Grail Moviehouse, 45 S. French Broad Ave., BeLoved Asheville will host a panel discussion as part of its activities for National Hunger and Homelessness Awareness Week. The panel will be composed of homeless and formerly homeless citizens who are involved in BeLoved Asheville’s Homeless Voice and Street Medic projects. Tickets are $7 for senior citizens and students/$9 for adults, and are available online and at the Grail box office. grailmoviehouse.com

• Habitat Brewing Co., 174 Broadway, hosts Spoiler Alert! on Thursday, Nov. 16, at 8 p.m. Comparable to “Mystery Science Theater 3000,” Rifftrax Live or “The Benson Interruption,” the event involves the screening of a cult movie, during which host James Harrod and guest comedians Ben Atkins and Kira MagCalen will interject colorful commentary, poking fun at its acting, dialogue and plotting. November’s selection is Time of the Apes (1987), in which three intellectually challenged humans stumble into a cryogenic freezer and wake up in a future where monkeys populate Earth. Admission is $5 and includes popcorn. habitatbrewing.com

• The Pixar film series at West Asheville Library, 942 Haywood Road, continues on Friday, Nov. 17, at 4:30 p.m., with a screening of Ratatouille. The feature presentation will be preceded by the Pixar short film Lifted. Free. avl.mx/1z5

• Mountainfilm on Tour stops by Highland Brewing Co., 12 Old Charlotte Highway, on Friday, Nov. 17, at 7 p.m. The featured works are a selection of outdoor adventure documentaries that were screened at the 2017 Mountainfilm Festival in Telluride, Colo. All proceeds from the event benefit Muddy Sneakers’ school programming in Western North Carolina and its efforts to introduce public elementary students to the benefits of learning outside. Tickets are $15 in advance online/$20 at the door. highlandbrewing.com

• Pack Memorial Library, 67 Haywood St., continues its monthly Legends of Music film series on Monday, Nov. 20, at 2 p.m. with Memories of Duke. The documentary chronicles Duke Ellington and his band on their 1966 tour of Mexico. Free. avl.mx/ff

• Catawba Brewing Co., 32 Banks Ave., hosts a screening of Planes, Trains and Automobiles on Tuesday, Nov. 21, at 9 p.m. Free. catawbabrewing.com

• The North Asheville Library, 1030 Merrimon Ave., continues its four-part Native American Documentary Series with part 2 of Trail of Tears on Wednesday, Nov. 22, at 6 p.m. Produced by the Native American company Rich-Heape Films, the feature covers the Indian Removal Act of 1830 and the forced relocation of the Cherokee Nation. Viewers need not have attended the first part to find the second part engaging and informative. Complimentary tea will be provided, and there will be a post-film discussion. Free. avl.mx/251