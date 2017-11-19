Screen scene: Local film news

• Fake Emma, created by Kira Bursky, from Asheville, and Taylors, S.C.-based Robert Gowan, was awarded Best Scripted Film at Charlotte’s 100 Words Film Festival on Nov. 4. The short film follows a young artist as she mentally prepares for her gallery opening while dealing with her personified depression, which takes the form of a warped, controlling version of herself. The film competed against 16 other shorts and is viewable on All Around Artsy’s YouTube channel. avl.mx/4bn

• On Wednesday, Nov. 22, at 7:15 p.m., Grail Moviehouse, 45 S. French Broad Ave., teams with Asheville Art Museum for a screening of The Square. Lola Clairmont, curatorial assistant at the museum, will introduce the film, which is set in a contemporary art museum, and lead a post-screening Q&A. Tickets are $7 for students and senior citizens and $9 for adults. They are available online and at the Grail box office. grailmoviehouse.com

• The Movies and Meaning film series continues Monday, Nov. 27, at 6:30 p.m. with a community potluck supper and 7:30 p.m. screening of Babette’s Feast at White Horse Black Mountain, 105C Montreat Road, Black Mountain. Winner of the 1987 Academy Award for Best Foreign Language Film, the movie is based on a short story by Isak Dinesen and explores generosity amidst hardship and how great artists can encourage positive change among their neighbors. Suggested donation of $7-10, but no one will be turned away for lack of funds. whitehorseblackmountain.com

• Catawba Brewing Co., 32 Banks Ave., presents a double dose of Griswold family adventures on Tuesday, Nov. 28. National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation screens at 6 p.m., followed by National Lampoon’s European Vacation at 8 p.m. Free. catawbabrewing.com

• The next selection in the monthly climate and environmental film series hosted by The Collider, 1 Haywood St., Suite 401, is Before The Flood on Tuesday, Nov. 28, at 7 p.m. The documentary follows actor and activist Leonardo DiCaprio on a journey as a United Nations Messenger of Peace. Traveling to five continents and the Arctic to witness climate change firsthand, he goes on expeditions with scientists and meets with political leaders fighting against inaction. Beer from series co-sponsor Oskar Blues Brewery and popcorn will be provided. Suggested donation is $10 per person or $20 per family. thecollider.org

• On Wednesday, Nov. 29, at 7 p.m., Black Mountain College Museum + Arts Center, 56 Broadway, hosts a screening of Bauhaus: The Face of the Twentieth Century. The 1994 documentary traces the story of the titular German art school from its founding in 1919 to its closing in 1933. It includes interviews with founder Walter Gropius as well as archival footage and insightful commentary. The Bauhaus was one of the primary influences on Black Mountain College. Free for BMCM+AC members and students with ID. $5 for nonmembers. Pre-register online. bauhausfilm.bpt.me