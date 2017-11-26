Screen scene: Local film news

• UNC Asheville, 1 University Heights, presents a screening of Metropolis on Friday, Dec. 1, at 7:30 p.m., in the Lipinsky Hall Lobby. Fritz Lang’s influential 1927 German expressionist silent feature will be accompanied by electronic music composed and performed by UNCA students. Free. unca.edu

• The Silent Sundays series at Grail Moviehouse, 45 S. French Broad Ave., continues on Dec. 3, at 7 p.m., with Wings. William Wellman’s 1927 World War I film stars Clara Bow, Richard Arlen and Buddy Rogers, as well as Gary Cooper in one of his first credited roles. The version shown will be Paramount’s 2012 restoration, which features a new recording of the original orchestral score and a recreation of the film’s original sound effects by Oscar-winning sound designer Ben Burtt (Star Wars). Film historian and Wellman scholar Frank Thompson will host a post-screening Q&A. Tickets are $12 and available online and at the Grail box office. grailmoviehouse.com

• On Wednesday, Dec. 6, at 6 p.m., the North Asheville Library, 1030 Merrimon Ave., screens Black Indians, the penultimate film in its Native American Documentary Series. The film examines the history of U.S. citizens who share both African and Native American ancestry. Narrated by James Earl Jones, a member of this group, the film delves into the long and overlapping histories of these populations since the European colonization of the Americas. Complimentary tea will be provided and the film will be followed by a discussion session. avl.mx/251

• The Orange Peel, 101 Biltmore Ave., hosts the Asheville premiere of Rogue Elements on Wednesday, Dec. 6, at 7:30 p.m. Teton Gravity Research’s latest ski and snowboard film follows extreme athletes in the winter of 2017 from Wyoming to Europe to Bolivia. Tickets are $10 advance, $15 day of show and available online and at The Orange Peel box office. theorangepeel.net

• Friday, Dec. 15, is the deadline to submit works of original dance created specifically for film and video for consideration in the Frame + Form | Screen Dance Festival on Feb. 2, 2018. Presented by The Media Arts Project in collaboration with Revolve, 821 Riverside Dr., the festival raises artistic awareness of screen dance by presenting experimental contemporary dance films from nationally and internationally recognized choreographers and filmmakers. Films may be no longer than 15 minutes and the submission fee is $25. Selected artists will receive a $50 stipend. avl.mx/4ch