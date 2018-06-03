Screen scene: Local film news

• Asheville Parks & Recreation continues its Movies in the Park series on Friday, June 8, at Pack Square Park, 80 Court Plaza, with a screening of Jaws. Children’s craft activities begin at 6:30 p.m., and the film begins at dusk. Attendees are asked to bring their own chairs, blankets and snacks. Free. ashevillenc.gov

• Burntshirt Vineyards, 2695 Sugarloaf Road, Hendersonville, hosts an outdoor screening of Field of Dreams on Friday, June 8, at sundown (approximately 8:30-9 p.m.). Seating is provided on the patio, but attendees are welcome to bring a blanket and sit in the meadow. The event is weather-dependent and may be canceled 24 hours in advance. Free to attend. burntshirtvineyards.com

• Hi-Wire Brewing, 2 Huntsman Place, continues its Summer of Will film series, featuring movies starring Will Ferrell, on Saturday, June 9, at 8:30 p.m. with Step Brothers. The parking lot of the brewery’s Big Top facility will be transformed into an outdoor movie theater for the rain-or-shine event. Attendees are asked to bring their own lawn chairs, blankets and other comfortable seating. Free to attend. hiwirebrewing.com

• Designed to allow viewers to use film as their window into the minds and culture of Israel, the monthly Israeli Film Series — a collaboration between Grail Moviehouse and the Asheville Jewish Community Center — continues Sunday, June 10, at 2 p.m. with Who’s Gonna Love Me Now? The documentary chronicles the journey of Saar Maoz, who, at age 21, was kicked out of his Israeli religious kibbutz upon revealing he was HIV-positive and found a new family in the London Gay Men’s Chorus. The film takes place 19 years later when, after contacting his conservative family in hopes of reconciliation, Saar awaits his parents’ visit. A discussion will follow the film. Tickets are $8 and available online or at the Grail box office. grailmoviehouse.com

• On Tuesday, June 12, at 6 p.m., the Fairview Library, 1 Taylor Road, presents Orson Welles’ Touch of Evil. The film is the second of four screenings and discussions of film noir classics. The events will be hosted by North Carolina Film Critics Association member James Rosario, who will introduce each film and lead a post-screening talk. Free. avl.mx/4xk

• The Polk County Film Initiative hosts a fundraiser for the 2018 Tryon International Film Festival on Saturday, June 9, 6-10 p.m., at the Foothills Equestrian Nature Center, 3381 Hunting Country Road, Tryon. Admission includes an all-you-can-eat barbecue. There will also be live music and a silent auction. Tickets are $35 and available online. tryoninternationalfilmfestival.org