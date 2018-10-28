Screen scene: Local film news

• The Mountain Marquee, 31 W. Court St., Marion, is now open. The movie theater was started by Samantha and Cody Andrews and Aaron Shirley, who plan to program second-run, indie and classic titles. The single-screen venue features stadium riser seats, couches, stools with a bar top and three wheelchair spaces. There’s also a restaurant menu and a selection of beer and wine. mountainmarquee.com

• On Wednesday, Oct. 31, at 7 p.m., the Tryon Theatre, 45 S. Trade St., Tryon, screens Edgar Wright’s Shaun of the Dead. Costumes are highly encouraged. Tickets are $8 and available online and at the Tryon Theatre box office. tryontheatre.com

• The Asheville Film Society and the Fine Arts Theatre, 36 Biltmore Ave., host a screening of Charlie Chaplin’s The Great Dictator on Thursday, Nov. 1, at 7 p.m. Tickets are $7 and available at the Fine Arts box office 30 minutes before the show. fineartstheatre.com

• Trillium Learning Center, 145 King St., Brevard, hosts a screening of Jason Reitman’s Tully on Friday, Nov. 2, at 7 p.m. Popcorn, movie snacks and refreshments will be served. A discussion about the film as well as perinatal mood and anxiety disorders will follow the screening. Free to attend. facebook.com/TrilliumLearningCenter

• On Friday, Nov. 2, at 7 p.m., the Reel Rock Film Tour stops by Lees-McRae College, 191 Main St., Banner Elk. The annual collection of climbing and adventure films will be shown in the Cannon Student Center’s Evans Auditorium. Tickets are available online. Admission is free for Lees-McRae students, faculty and staff and $10 for the general public. reelrocktour.com

• The Morganton Public Library, 204 S. King St., Morganton, screens the Disney animated film Dinosaur on Monday, Nov. 5, at 6 p.m. Attendees are invited to bring their own supper. Free. bcpls.org

• The Tryon Fine Arts Center screens David Lynch’s The Straight Story on Tuesday, Nov. 6, at 7 p.m. Tickets are $6 at the door. tryonarts.org

• MountainTrue hosts a screening of Watermark on Wednesday, Nov. 7, at New Belgium Brewing Co. Directed by Jennifer Baichwal and Edward Burtynsky, the documentary examines water as a global community issue, uniting stories from 20 countries to explore the ways humans interact with, use and control the natural resource. The event is part of photo+sphere, a five-day festival “focusing on how we see the environment and the role humans play in determining the future of our planet,” featuring “nationally known speakers, panelists, exhibitions, films and performances at multiple venues throughout Asheville.” Free to attend, but RSVPs are appreciated. Donations are also welcome and benefit MountainTrue. Doors open at 6:30 p.m., and the film begins at 7 p.m. photoplusavl.com