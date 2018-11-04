Screen scene: Local film news

• The Reel Rock 13 film tour stops by the Diana Wortham Theatre on Friday, Nov. 9, at 7 p.m. The annual collection of the year’s best climbing films features such stars of the sport as Madaleine Sorkin, Alex Honnold, Conrad Anker and Jimmy Chin in settings ranging from the frozen towers of Antarctica to the Bedouin canyonlands of the Middle East. Also on the program is Up to Speed, a short film about speed climbing, which will debut at the 2020 Olympics. Tickets are $22 and available online and at the Diana Wortham box office. dwtheatre.com

• The Unitarian Universalist Congregation of Asheville, 1 Edwin Place, continues its Environmental & Social Justice film series on Friday, Nov. 9, at 7 p.m. with The Bleeding Edge. Directed by the Oscar-nominated team of Kirby Dick and Amy Ziering (The Invisible War; The Hunting Ground), the 2018 documentary examines the $400 billion medical device industry. Free. uuasheville.com

• Designed to allow viewers to use film as their window into the minds and culture of Israel, the monthly Israeli Film Series — a collaboration between Grail Moviehouse and the Asheville Jewish Community Center — continues Sunday, Nov. 11, at 2 p.m. with Shelter. The 2017 thriller follows a Mossad agent as she protects a Lebanese informant with ties to a Hezbollah leader who wants her dead. A discussion will follow the film. Tickets are $8 and available online or at the Grail box office. grailmoviehouse.com

• The film series Living in the Anthropocene Age continues Friday, Nov. 9, at 7:30 p.m., with a collection of short art films about the use of film and photography to address environmental concerns. The screening takes place at UNC Asheville’s STEAM Studio at the RAMP, 821 Riverside Drive. Free. Then, on Sunday, Nov. 11, at 1 p.m., The Devil We Know, a documentary exposé of the DuPont corporation, will be shown at the Fine Arts Theatre, 36 Biltmore Ave. Tickets are $5 and available at the Fine Arts box office. The screenings are part of photo+sphere, a citywide exploration of photography and photo media that runs Nov. 7-11. photoplusavl.com

• The Cat Fly Film Fest, AVLFilm.com and The Asheville Studio, 12 Old Charlotte Highway, Suite 75, co-host their monthly Asheville Filmmaker Mixer on Monday, Nov. 12, 6-8 p.m. The event provides local screenwriters an opportunity to workshop a short script through a table read. Interested writers are asked to leave a comment on the event’s Facebook page so that the organizers may best plan for the evening. Actors who would like to participate in the reading are also invited to comment online or contact the hosts. Post-event mingling will continue next door at Highland Brewing Co. Free to attend. avl.mx/5er