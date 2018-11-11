Screen scene: Local film news

• Asheville Ski Club hosts a screening of Face of Winter on Thursday, Nov. 15, at 7 p.m. at the Fine Arts Theatre, 36 Biltmore Ave. The 69th installment from Warren Miller Entertainment features new and veteran athletes paying tribute to Miller by skiing some of his favorite places, including Engelberg, Chamonix, British Columbia, Alaska, Chile, Iceland and New Zealand. Among the participating athletes are Jonny Moseley, Kaylin Richardson and U.S. Cross Country Ski Team gold medalist Jessie Diggins. Tickets are $15 and available online and at the Fine Arts box office. fineartstheatre.com

• Muddy Sneakers hosts the Asheville stop of the Mountainfilm on Tour on Friday, Nov. 16, at 7 p.m., at Highland Brewing Co., 12 Old Charlotte Highway, Suite 200. The program is composed of culturally diverse, action-packed documentary films that screened at the annual Mountainfilm festival in Telluride, Colo. A Mountainfilm presenter will attend to guide viewers through the films, offering insights on the productions, filmmakers and subjects. Advance tickets are $25 and available online. If space remains, admission will be $30 at the door. All proceeds benefit Muddy Sneakers’ school programming and its efforts to introduce public elementary students to the joys of outdoor education. muddysneakers.org/mountainfilm2018

• Lenoir-Rhyne University’s master of arts in sustainability studies program presents a pair of environmental activism documentaries at its Asheville center, 36 Montford Ave. The selected film for Thursday, Nov. 15, is The Devil We Know: The Chemistry of a Cover Up. It chronicles a group of West Virginia citizens who take on the DuPont corporation after the discovery that it’s been dumping a toxic chemical into the drinking water supply. Amanda Strawderman, program coordinator of Clean Water for North Carolina, will facilitate a post-screening discussion.

Then on Monday, Nov. 19, Asheville-based director Katie Damien presents her film My Toxic Backyard, which looks at a small Buncombe County community’s battle for clean drinking water amid contaminated soil from a nearby abandoned manufacturing plant. Damien will be on hand to participate in a post-screening Q&A. Both films begin at 6:30 p.m., and refreshments will be served. Free to attend, but registration is required. lr.edu/asheville

• Pack Memorial Library, 67 Haywood St., hosts a screening of Home for the Holidays on Saturday, Nov. 17, at 2 p.m. Complimentary popcorn and drinks will be provided. Free. avl.mx/514