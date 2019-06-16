Screen Scene: Local film news

• The Asheville 48 Hour Film Project takes place Friday, June 21-Sunday, June 23. Filmmakers from across Western North Carolina will compete to see who can make the best short film in two days. All completed works will be screened over the course of two programs on Tuesday, June 25, and Wednesday, June 26, at 7 and 10 each night at Asheville Pizza & Brewing Co., 675 Merrimon Ave. The winning short, chosen by a panel of Asheville-based film critics, will compete against city winners from around the world at Filmapalooza 2020 for a chance at the grand prize and an opportunity to screen at the Cannes Film Festival 2020 Short Film Corner. Teams may register through June 21 for $188. 48hourfilm.com/asheville

• Grail Moviehouse, 45 S. French Broad Ave., hosts a screening of Stilts & Spokes on Sunday, June 23, at 10:30 a.m. The 2014 documentary chronicles the journey of Jay Cramer from rock climber to quadriplegic to LA’s Funniest Comic champion, plus his romance with Katy Sullivan, a double above-the-knee amputee Paralympic sprinter he met in rehab. Tickets are free, thanks to the North Carolina Spinal Cord Injury Association, which is sponsoring the event. grailmoviehouse.com