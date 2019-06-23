Screen Scene: Local film news

The Orange Peel, 101 Biltmore Ave., will host the Asheville premiere of Stuffed on Saturday, June 29, at 7:30 p.m. The documentary about the art and science of taxidermy is directed by local filmmaker Erin Derham and was made with a primarily Asheville-based crew that traveled to six countries and 12 U.S. states over the course of two years. The film had its world premiere at South by Southwest in March and is entering the international festival circuit this summer.

Stuffed highlights a range of industry perspectives, among them an anatomical sculptor in South Africa and a big game taxidermist in Ohio. The film also explores taxidermy’s unexpected role in promoting environmental conservation. Its local debut will be followed by a Q&A with Derham and executive producers Rachel Price and Holly Brydson.

General admission tickets are $10. VIP tickets are $30 and include early entry at 6 p.m., a pre-screening party in the downstairs Pulp venue with the director, producers and crew, plus heavy hors d’oeuvres, wine and beer. All proceeds benefit The Friends of the WNC Nature Center. theorangepeel.net