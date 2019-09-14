Acoustic Asheville: Adi the Monk

There’s nothing quite like seeing Adi the Monk play in person. His self-produced backing track, on which he plays a variety of instruments, allows him to stretch the bounds of funk, jazz and blues with just his guitar.

He got his start busking on street corners in downtown Asheville and has since graduated to regular gigs. Check his website for dates at Carmel’s, Sunny Point, Whistle Hop Brewing and Inn on Biltmore Estate.

To celebrate the release of his latest record, Soul of the City Streets, Adi the Monk gave an exclusive, four-song performance at The Grey Eagle for Xpress and Acoustic Asheville. The set includes three songs from the new record.

“The Good Rain”

“Still a Thrill”

“The Way of All Things”

“Boy Beans Blues”