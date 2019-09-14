Acoustic Asheville: Adi the Monk

There’s nothing quite like seeing Adi the Monk play in person. His self-produced backing track, on which he plays a variety of instruments, allows him to stretch the bounds of funk, jazz and blues with just his guitar.
He got his start busking on street corners in downtown Asheville and has since graduated to regular gigs. Check his website for dates at Carmel’s, Sunny Point, Whistle Hop Brewing and Inn on Biltmore Estate.
To celebrate the release of his latest record, Soul of the City Streets, Adi the Monk gave an exclusive, four-song performance at The Grey Eagle for Xpress and Acoustic Asheville. The set includes three songs from the new record.
“The Good Rain”
“Still a Thrill”
“The Way of All Things”
“Boy Beans Blues”
Before you comment
The comments section is here to provide a platform for civil dialogue on the issues we face together as a local community. Xpress is committed to offering this platform for all voices, but when the tone of the discussion gets nasty or strays off topic, we believe many people choose not to participate. Xpress editors are determined to moderate comments to ensure a constructive interchange is maintained. All comments judged not to be in keeping with the spirit of civil discourse will be removed and repeat violators will be banned. See here for our terms of service. Thank you for being part of this effort to promote respectful discussion.