Acoustic Asheville: Andrew Scotchie and the River Rats

Since 2011 Andrew Scotchie & the River Rats have been building a dedicated fan base with their unique brand of rock ‘n’ roll and high energy live performances. The WNC-based band is wrapping up a busy year touring the east coast in support of their 3rd studio album, Family Dynamo, and will be embarking on its first tour out west in early 2019.

Scotchie and the Rats (Scotchie on guitar and vocals, Eliza Hill on drums, Keith Harry on bass, Alex Bradley on trumpet and Kyle Snuffer saxophone) perform their original Christmas single, “My First Christmas Without You.” The song speaks to those going through any kind of loss, loneliness or heartbreak during the holiday season. Scotchie gives a lyrical homage to Asheville, his hometown, and the video showcases several visual gems that represent individual band members, family and the common thread between them all.

The performance was shot at Ambrose West iwith the assistance of Silas Durocher from The Get Right Band. The audio mixed and mastered by Harry.

“My First Christmas Without You”