Acoustic Asheville: Arouna and Biko

Biko Casini and Arouna Diarra are known as members of world folk band Rising Appalachia, but they’re carving out their own path with the release of their debut record earlier this year. Bamanaya Sira features nine tracks with Casini and Diarra playing a number of traditional African instruments, including the n’goni, balafon, djembe and more.
The duo once called Asheville home and were back in town earlier this year for a tour stop. They gave an exclusive performance at The Grey Eagle of one of the songs from their new record. The performance was captured exclusively for Xpress and Acoustic Asheville.
“Kele”
https://youtu.be/hl35pjMLrj0
