Acoustic Asheville: Cicada Rhythm

Cicada Rhythm is advertised as a folk band with a Southern bend, but there’s much more to the group’s sound. Based in Athens, Ga., the band weaves its way through multiple genres while producing a sound greater than the sum of the three members.

Before a recent show at Isis Music Hall, the band performed two songs exclusively for Xpress and Acoustic Asheville. “Dirty Hound” is featured on Cicada Rhythm’s debut, self-titled record and “Straight Scared” will likely make it onto a forthcoming album.

“Dirty Hound”

“Straight Scared”