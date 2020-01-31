Acoustic Asheville: Darling West

Darling West brings out the sunnier side of Americana and folk music. The Norwegian duo add an ethereal flair and a positive message to create a sound that is very much their own.
With three full-length records to date, the band is set to release We’ll Never Know Unless We Try on Feb. 7. It includes 10 songs with the band’s most expansive sound to date.
Darling West has promised an Asheville tour date to come this year. In the meantime, the musicians stopped by Carrier Park on a warm winter day to perform two songs exclusively for Xpress and Acoustic Asheville. Both songs will be on the upcoming record.
“Make It Last”
“Try”
Before you comment
The comments section is here to provide a platform for civil dialogue on the issues we face together as a local community. Xpress is committed to offering this platform for all voices, but when the tone of the discussion gets nasty or strays off topic, we believe many people choose not to participate. Xpress editors are determined to moderate comments to ensure a constructive interchange is maintained. All comments judged not to be in keeping with the spirit of civil discourse will be removed and repeat violators will be banned. See here for our terms of service. Thank you for being part of this effort to promote respectful discussion.