Acoustic Asheville: Darling West

Darling West brings out the sunnier side of Americana and folk music. The Norwegian duo add an ethereal flair and a positive message to create a sound that is very much their own.

With three full-length records to date, the band is set to release We’ll Never Know Unless We Try on Feb. 7. It includes 10 songs with the band’s most expansive sound to date.

Darling West has promised an Asheville tour date to come this year. In the meantime, the musicians stopped by Carrier Park on a warm winter day to perform two songs exclusively for Xpress and Acoustic Asheville. Both songs will be on the upcoming record.

“Make It Last”

“Try”