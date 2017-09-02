Acoustic Asheville: Ian Fitzgerald

With five superb albums now under his belt, Ian Fitzgerald is making waves on the folk music scene. He’s widely hailed all over New England as the best singer-songwriter in the region, and recently made a tour stop in Asheville to help promote his latest record, You Won’t Even Know Me When I’m Gone.
Ahead of that show, Fitzgerald gave an exclusive performance at The Grey Eagle for Xpress and Acoustic Asheville.
“Forget the Address”
“Monroe”
“Trouble, Me, and China Lee”
“When All Else Fails”
Before you comment
The comments section is here to provide a platform for civil dialogue on the issues we face together as a local community. Xpress is committed to offering this platform for all voices, but when the tone of the discussion gets nasty or strays off topic, we believe many people choose not to participate. Xpress editors are determined to moderate comments to ensure a constructive interchange is maintained. All comments judged not to be in keeping with the spirit of civil discourse will be removed and repeat violators will be banned. See here for our terms of service. Thank you for being part of this effort to promote respectful discussion.