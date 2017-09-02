Acoustic Asheville: Ian Fitzgerald

With five superb albums now under his belt, Ian Fitzgerald is making waves on the folk music scene. He’s widely hailed all over New England as the best singer-songwriter in the region, and recently made a tour stop in Asheville to help promote his latest record, You Won’t Even Know Me When I’m Gone.

Ahead of that show, Fitzgerald gave an exclusive performance at The Grey Eagle for Xpress and Acoustic Asheville.

“Forget the Address”

“Monroe”

“Trouble, Me, and China Lee”

“When All Else Fails”