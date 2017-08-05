Acoustic Asheville: Jennifer Knapp

It wouldn’t be unusual to catch Jennifer Knapp fly-fishing on a local river or wandering in one of the small towns of Western North Carolina. She’s not local, though. Based out of Nashville, Knapp has made the Asheville area a regular stomping ground over the last few years, and has performed numerous stages in the area.
She recently played The Altamont Theatre to promote her new record, Love Comes Back Around. Ahead of that show, Knapp gave an exclusive performance for Xpress and Acoustic Asheville.
“Roman Holiday”
“Forget the Past”
“Straight Road”
