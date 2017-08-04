Single premiere: “Let it Shine” by Carly Taich

“Let it Shine,” the new single from local folk-pop artist Carly Taich, is lilting, enchanted and dreamy — but it’s also spooky. It’s a pretty song with a jagged bite.

The first single off of her forthcoming album, Reverie, “Let it Shine” was recorded with Taich’s five-piece band at Sedgwick Studios in the Green River Gorge. “A theme that can be found throughout Reverie is moving forward while giving a proper burial to the past,” the musician says. “My mission in life and art is to allow light to shine on dark contradictions. I felt that ‘Let It Shine’ embodied both of these ideas very well and would become a perfect introduction to the new record.”

The song starts gently enough, with Taich’s clear, sweeping vocal leaping over strings and controlled percussion. But the track builds: The slide guitar weeps, the violins keen and sing, the intensity mounts. It’s textural, moody and haunted by river water, deep shade, thickening dusk and the kind of creative vision that beats at the mind like a wild bird.

It’s an enticing taste of what is surely to come with the release of Reverie in its entirely.

Carly Taich performs at The Mothlight on Thursday, Aug. 10, 9 p.m., with Maddie Shuler and Livingdog. $5. On Friday, Sept. 8, Taich will release the music video release for WISE (When It’s So Easy).

Album Credits:

Recorded at Sedgwick Studios by Mike Johnson.

Additional engineering by Peter Brownlee.

Arranged and performed by Carly Taich (acoustic guitar/vocals), Alex Travers (violin) and Midnight Snack members: Mike Johnson (bass guitar/synth/piano/acoustic guitar), Jack Victor (percussion/vocals), and Zack Kardon (electric guitar/vocals).

Photo by Nathan Rivers Chesky.