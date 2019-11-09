Acoustic Asheville: Jesse Dayton

Jesse Dayton may not be a household name, but he’s been in the studio with a number of country music legends — Johnny Cash, Waylon Jennings, Willie Nelson, Ray Price and many more — over his career. He’s also noted for supplying music for the films of Rob Zombie.
Dayton has released a dozen records of his own in his 25 years in music, included his latest, Mixtape Vol. 1. His guitar playing and song style blur the lines between country and punk, fitting the outlaw country moniker well.
While in town for a tour stop at New Belgium, Dayton gave an exclusive two song performance for Xpress and Acoustic Asheville.
“Daddy was a Badass”
“Mrs. Victoria (Beautiful Thing”
