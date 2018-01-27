Acoustic Asheville: Kailey Miller

Kailey Miller started playing piano at age 4 and is crafting a name for herself as a singer-songwriter these days. She combines her classical training with lyrics inspired by real-world observations and life experiences.

Currently a resident of Nashville, Miller is hoping to lay down some roots in Asheville and become more of a regular on the local scene. She recently gave a three-song exclusive performance for Xpress and Acoustic Asheville at The Pillar Rooftop Bar.

“Stay” with Timothy Myles

“Wineglass”

“The Road”