Acoustic Asheville: Lauren Anderson

In just a few short years as a full-time musician, Lauren Anderson has cemented her place as a rising soul singer. Her influences cover a wide range of singers, but her sound is clearly influenced by the likes of Etta James.
Anderson has one full-length record out now and recently released her third EP. Titled Won’t Stay Down, it features five original songs with a full band in support.
Ahead of a recent tour stop at Isis Music Hall, she performed two songs from the new EP along with a Radiohead cover.
“Honey, Call Me Baby”
“Too Little, Too Late”
“Creep”
