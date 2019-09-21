Acoustic Asheville: Lauren Anderson

In just a few short years as a full-time musician, Lauren Anderson has cemented her place as a rising soul singer. Her influences cover a wide range of singers, but her sound is clearly influenced by the likes of Etta James.

Anderson has one full-length record out now and recently released her third EP. Titled Won’t Stay Down, it features five original songs with a full band in support.

Ahead of a recent tour stop at Isis Music Hall, she performed two songs from the new EP along with a Radiohead cover.

“Honey, Call Me Baby”

“Too Little, Too Late”

“Creep”