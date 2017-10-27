Acoustic Asheville: LoveRight

ASHEVILLE, N.C.— It’s become somewhat of a cliché to say a band has a unique sound, but it’s true of Asheville-based LoveRight. With the combined funk sound of The Get Right Band and the soulful strings of Lovestruck Suckers, the sextet produces music unlike any you’ve likely heard before. Sprinkle in a cover of a Nirvana classic and you’re in for a real treat.

The two groups combine forces for just a few shows each year, and one of those is Friday, Oct. 27, 8 p.m. at The Altamont Theatre. Learn more here.

Ahead of that show, the musicians gave an exclusive performance of three songs onstage at The Orange Peel.

“Who’s in Charge?”

“Nothin’ on the FM”

“In Bloom”