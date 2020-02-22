Acoustic Asheville: Lula Wiles

Lula Wiles is made up of three friends who love playing music together. Isa Burke, Eleanor Buckland and Mali Obomsawin met in college and released their first record in 2016. They’ve continued forward with their modern twist on folk music and recently released their sophomore effort, What Will We Do. The 12 tracks bounce across the folk spectrum with lyrics showcasing a more modern spin.
The band was recently in town for a performance at The Grey Eagle and performed a new single exclusively for Xpress and Acoustic Asheville. “It’s Cool (We’re Cool, Everything’s Cool)” was released after What Will We Do and is available across digital platforms.
“It’s Cool (We’re Cool, Everything’s Cool)”
Before you comment
The comments section is here to provide a platform for civil dialogue on the issues we face together as a local community. Xpress is committed to offering this platform for all voices, but when the tone of the discussion gets nasty or strays off topic, we believe many people choose not to participate. Xpress editors are determined to moderate comments to ensure a constructive interchange is maintained. All comments judged not to be in keeping with the spirit of civil discourse will be removed and repeat violators will be banned. See here for our terms of service. Thank you for being part of this effort to promote respectful discussion.