Acoustic Asheville: Lula Wiles

Lula Wiles is made up of three friends who love playing music together. Isa Burke, Eleanor Buckland and Mali Obomsawin met in college and released their first record in 2016. They’ve continued forward with their modern twist on folk music and recently released their sophomore effort, What Will We Do. The 12 tracks bounce across the folk spectrum with lyrics showcasing a more modern spin.

The band was recently in town for a performance at The Grey Eagle and performed a new single exclusively for Xpress and Acoustic Asheville. “It’s Cool (We’re Cool, Everything’s Cool)” was released after What Will We Do and is available across digital platforms.

“It’s Cool (We’re Cool, Everything’s Cool)”