Acoustic Asheville: Son Step

Some bands just need to be heard, and Son Step is one of those bands. The group brings layers and textures to its music. Both Jon Coyle and Joel Gleiser are behind their keyboards using myriad effects and pedals to produce a sound that traverses a wide sonic landscape.
The band just released its third record, Fossilillies, and has been touring extensively behind it. The musicians had a recent stop at Room 4 in West Asheville and gave an exclusive performance of two songs before their show.
“Saucy”
“Pink Knit”
Before you comment
The comments section is here to provide a platform for civil dialogue on the issues we face together as a local community. Xpress is committed to offering this platform for all voices, but when the tone of the discussion gets nasty or strays off topic, we believe many people choose not to participate. Xpress editors are determined to moderate comments to ensure a constructive interchange is maintained. All comments judged not to be in keeping with the spirit of civil discourse will be removed and repeat violators will be banned. See here for our terms of service. Thank you for being part of this effort to promote respectful discussion.