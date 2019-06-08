Acoustic Asheville: Son Step

Some bands just need to be heard, and Son Step is one of those bands. The group brings layers and textures to its music. Both Jon Coyle and Joel Gleiser are behind their keyboards using myriad effects and pedals to produce a sound that traverses a wide sonic landscape.

The band just released its third record, Fossilillies, and has been touring extensively behind it. The musicians had a recent stop at Room 4 in West Asheville and gave an exclusive performance of two songs before their show.

“Saucy”

“Pink Knit”