Acoustic Asheville: The Moon and You

The Moon and You is a band where art mimics real life. The husband and wife duo of Melissa Hyman and Ryan Furstenberg are funny, witty and engaging off stage and on, and the same can be said of their music. Their brand of indie folk will leave the listener hoping to hear more. The musicians have their third full-length record in the works, with the hope of releasing it later this year.

Catch the band at Sierra Nevada on Saturday, Jan. 6, at 6 p.m. The Moon and You is also opening for Bombadil at The Mothlight on Friday, Feb. 9. at 9 p.m.

Ahead of those shows, Hyman and Furstenberg performed a quartet of songs at The Grey Eagle exclusively for Xpress and Acoustic Asheville. Included in the set were two original songs, a Cowboy Judy (formerly Sweet Claudette) cover, and a Moses Atwood cover.

“Freight Train”

“Over the Moon”

“Louisiana” originally by Moses Atwood

“Witness” originally by Cowboy Judy