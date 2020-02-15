Acoustic Asheville: Thomas Kozak

With a tilt towards mythology and religion, Thomas Kozak is crafting a different style of folk music. His lyrics are influenced by those two elements, and he adds a modern spin on them in his songs.

A recent winner of the people’s choice award at the Brown Bag Songwriting Competition, Kozak is better known for leading Thomas Kozak and the Poets. The group casually bounds across the folk spectrum, adding violin, electric guitar, bass and drums to Kozak’s acoustic guitar and singing.

Kozak recently stopped by The Grey Eagle to give an exclusive, three-song performance for Xpress and Acoustic Asheville.

“Night Wants to be Swallowed”

“Odysseus”

“Cold Mountain”