Acoustic Asheville: Town Mountain

It’s been more than a decade since local bluegrass outfit Town Mountain released its debut record. The musicians have since cemented their status nationally, with their latest record making it onto the national charts. New Freedom Blues was recorded at Echo Mountain Studios last year and has garnered acclaim for giving the traditional genre a more modern flair.

The band’s live shows are what has received the most attention. The musicians play with an infectious energy and a passion that matches the skills of each of the five members in the band. Robert Greer handles most of the lead vocals along with acoustic guitar and is backed by Jesse Langlais on banjo, Phil Barker on vocals and mandolin, Bobby Britt on fiddle and Zach Smith on stand-up bass.

Back home for a recent tour stop at The Orange Peel, the guys gave a two-song performance exclusively for Xpress and Acoustic Asheville.

“Witch Trials”

“Long Time Gone”