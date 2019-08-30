LOCAL VIDEO DEBUT: “Woodlands” by Alex Krug Combo

As the group readies for the release of its new EP, Sleeping on the Woodlands (set to launch on Thursday, Sept. 19), local outfit Alex Krug Combo shares the video for the single “Woodlands.”

“You are the moon, the tide / you are the cycles, the eye of time / you are the soft light,” Krug sings. She’s backed by Bill Berg on drums, Jackson Dulaney on lap steel, Rachel Gramig on vocal harmony, Zack Page on upright bass and Kyle Samples on electric guitar.

Delicate camera work captures insects on plants, the microscopic view lending a glimpse into a secret world. Time seems to slow as the bugs carry out their work against a soothing backdrop of botanical pinks and greens. The credits, atypical of music videos, include “Raeleen Wilson PA-C, M.S. — entomology; Chris Tullar M.S. — scientific illustration; and Margot Wallston — plant ecology.”

The Alex Krug Combo will play an album release party at Ambrose West on Sunday, Sept. 15. Track the video release here.