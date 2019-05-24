VIDEO PREMIERE: “Autumn of the World” by Resonant Rogues

“This song was written on Samhain, spending time thinking about my friends who have passed to another realm,” says Resonant Rogues songwriter, vocalist and musician Sparrow. “The verses reflect deeply about my own experiences with depression and loved one’s struggles with addiction. For me, songs and poetry shine a light in these dark places. This world can sometimes feel difficult or impossible to navigate and survive for many of us; we can only hope that music, relationships and mental health care can help pull us through the hard times.”

The video for “Autumn of the World,” filmed and edited by David Saich of Fiasco Pictures, features Sparrow on vocals and banjo, Keith J. Smith on guitar and vocals, Kristen Harris and fiddle and Eric Heveron-Smith on upright bass.

Sparrow also gives a “shout out of thanks to the Steady Collective for the important harm reduction and advocacy work they are doing in Western North Carolina” and offers “huge appreciation to All Souls Counseling, providing sliding scale therapy in Asheville. They’ve been a huge help to me!”