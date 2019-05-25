Acoustic Asheville: Daniel Shearin

Local musician and singer-songwriter Daniel Shearin was a member of local alt-country stalwarts Uncle Mountain before joining River Whyless in 2012. When he’s not recording or touring with River Whyless these days, it’s not uncommon to find him hunkered down in his recording studio working with such bands as Moves.

In February, Shearin released a self-titled EP; he recently gave an exclusive performance at The Grey Eagle featuring two songs from the record.

“Dotted Lines”

“Living Proof”