VIDEO PREMIERE: “Brighter Than One” by Travers Brothership

“In these current times, it is no artist’s favorite scenario when there’s no crowd to perform to,” says Eric Travers, drummer/vocalist for Travers Brothership. “We as a band have always made it a point to give it our all when in any musical environment, [and] this is a tune that demands nothing less from us. ‘Brighter Than One’ is a song with a message of togetherness and love that finds its meaning in the year 2020.”
The Asheville-based soul/rock quartet played the song on July 17 during its headlining set at The Orange Peel during the Virtual Downtown After 5 series. The performance was captured by the hardworking IamAVL crew, which has been a steady supporting force for livestreaming local music groups while venues have been closed during the COVID-19 pandemic, and got keyboardist/percussionist Ian McIsaac extra excited for the band’s forthcoming release.
“Life in quarantine makes listening to our upcoming live album, Road Worn Shoes, sort of nostalgic because it’s a snapshot of pre-pandemic life,” McIsaac says. “You can hear all the noise of the packed room and feel all the crowd’s energy just feeding into the band — fanning the flames, so to speak. After all this time, it’s almost hard to believe we used to do that a few nights a week, every week.”
