Acoustic Asheville: The TrueHearts

As summer starts to wind down, live music is beginning to round into form bit by bit. More outdoor shows are popping up all over to go with the steady livestream offerings from many artists and venues.
One group to watch is The TrueHearts, the folk-Americana duo of Steve McWilliams and Debra Buonaccorsi. They’ve established a foothold on the Nashville music scene with two studio albums and the recent release of a live record. Their infectious energy and distinct style have allowed them to stand out in a crowded musical community.
The duo hopes to make its mark in Asheville when the time is right — and sooner rather than later. In the meantime, they stopped by The Grey Eagle some time ago to play three songs from their 2019 studio record, Songs for Spike.
“Sunshine and Violets”
“Hey Hey”
“Mamzelle Marie”
Before you comment
The comments section is here to provide a platform for civil dialogue on the issues we face together as a local community. Xpress is committed to offering this platform for all voices, but when the tone of the discussion gets nasty or strays off topic, we believe many people choose not to participate. Xpress editors are determined to moderate comments to ensure a constructive interchange is maintained. All comments judged not to be in keeping with the spirit of civil discourse will be removed and repeat violators will be banned. See here for our terms of service. Thank you for being part of this effort to promote respectful discussion.