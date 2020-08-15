Acoustic Asheville: The TrueHearts

As summer starts to wind down, live music is beginning to round into form bit by bit. More outdoor shows are popping up all over to go with the steady livestream offerings from many artists and venues.

One group to watch is The TrueHearts, the folk-Americana duo of Steve McWilliams and Debra Buonaccorsi. They’ve established a foothold on the Nashville music scene with two studio albums and the recent release of a live record. Their infectious energy and distinct style have allowed them to stand out in a crowded musical community.

The duo hopes to make its mark in Asheville when the time is right — and sooner rather than later. In the meantime, they stopped by The Grey Eagle some time ago to play three songs from their 2019 studio record, Songs for Spike.

“Sunshine and Violets”

“Hey Hey”

“Mamzelle Marie”