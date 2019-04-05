VIDEO PREMIERE: “Carolina Stomp” by Ryan RnB Barber

“I decided it’s been a while since someone has made a funky, feel-good song about our home to relate and dance to,” says local musician Ryan RnB Barber. “I wanted to be the one to step up and represent.”
But he didn’t stop there: “I also wanted to create a supersimple dance step to accessorize the song,” he explains. “Even the least coordinated folks can stomp their stresses out.”
The result is “Carolina Stomp.” It’s accompanying video, directed and edited by Kira Bursky of All Around Artsy productions, is a kind of funkified Alice in Wonderland in which Barber — with the help of a magical record — is transformed to a tiny version of himself, and then a giant.
Barber’s new album, Rejuvenation, will be released Saturday, April 20, on vinyl, CD and all digital media outlets.
