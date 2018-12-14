VIDEO PREMIERE: “Late Bloomer” by Tin Foil Hat

The dreamy, softly glitchy song “Late Bloomer,” by local musician Jared Hooker — aka Tin Foil Hat — is well paired with a lush and surreal stop-motion film. The combination creates something that is at once serene and unsettling, beautiful and disorienting. The track “is about the feeling that you’re doing all of the right things but in the wrong way,” Hooker explains. “You’re just going to have to wait until life offers a shift in perspective. In the chorus, ‘So, I’ll bloom late,’ is a salving mantra.”
He continues, “The video was conceived and executed by Sarah Hooker Photography. Sarah thought stop-motion videography would fit the song’s twitchy rhythm and chose props that have a vintage feel and highlight the field recordings I used in the track.”
