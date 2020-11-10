VIDEO PREMIERE: “Love Will Keep Us Here” by Heather Taylor

A balm for divisive times, Heather Taylor’s new single “Love Will Keep Us Here” intends to bring joy and strength to listeners in a season (and year) when many people are struggling.
“I made this song to remind us to be courageous,” says Taylor, a former Xpress advertising consultant. “It’s a story of perseverance for the creators, lovers and brave humanitarians of our world. It’s also a message of courage as well as a triumphant vote for love, despite the varying perspectives and moments we might want to give up on — dreams, visions for our lives, or the future of our world.”
Taylor recorded the track’s layered vocals in her West Asheville home, and worked remotely with Sundown Session Studios in Los Angeles on the production and mixing to craft a soulful soundscape that she describes as unlike anything she’s made in her 10 year career as a singer/songwriter.
But for the song’s music video, she stayed within the local talent pool and tapped fellow area musician Laura Boswell to direct. Filmed at Dupont State Forest early one Saturday morning, the collaboration utilizes a drone to capture the nature preserve’s impressive streams and waterfalls, which meshes well with shots of Taylor by the water and in a nearby field.
“Laura is supremely artistic and supportive, and I just am so thankful to have her in my corner,” Taylor says.
