VIDEO PREMIERE: “You Should Know” by Tü Koyote

“We wrote this song in a teal and purple room, and it feels like it has the essence of those colors,” says Asheville-based pop duo Tü Koyote about its new single, “You Should Know.”

The group, the latest collaboration between classically trained musicians and longtime friends Jaze Uries (vocals/co-producer) and songwriter/producer/multi-instrumentalist Ted Marks, elaborates that the song is “about intimacy, friendship and the nostalgia you get from kicking it with your besties in hazy spots on rockin’ nights.”

To get that vibe across in the accompanying music video, the duo turned to another pair of local artists: Sheena and TJ Heaslip of Anchor Heart Films, who didn’t disappoint. Filmed on Nov. 4, the video find Uries and model/makeup artist Jenna Asher at the Asheville Retrocade and cruising on the Blue Ridge Parkway in a 1973 Ford Mustang, on loan for the shoot by one of Uries’ friends.

“Anchor Heart Films’ storytelling ability is absolutely incredible,” Uries says. “Overall mood and emotion were very important to us in the making of the visuals because of what the song is about. Their ability to capture tone, light and motion is top-tier. They asked our vision, took it and ran with it, all while never losing sight of what we wanted the end product to look like.”

“You Should Know” also features keys and production layers from Asheville-born, Nashville-based musician Will Newman (The Mango Furs) and Charleston, S.C.-based Will Evans (Dead 27s) on guitar. Tü Koyote is hard at work on additional songs and plan to release an EP in Spring 2021. facebook.com/koyotetu