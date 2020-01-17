VIDEO RELEASE: “Mistakes Were Made” by Strange Halos

Local singer-songwriter Matt Townsend just returned from hiatus with a new band — Strange Halos — and new songs. The group performs at The Mothlight on Friday, Jan. 17, at 9 p.m. Livingdog and Sophia Corinne share the bill; cover is $7.
In advance of that show, Strange Halos release their first single, “Mistakes Were Made.” The song is available on streaming platforms; Townsend also shares a collage video for the song, here.
Before you comment
The comments section is here to provide a platform for civil dialogue on the issues we face together as a local community. Xpress is committed to offering this platform for all voices, but when the tone of the discussion gets nasty or strays off topic, we believe many people choose not to participate. Xpress editors are determined to moderate comments to ensure a constructive interchange is maintained. All comments judged not to be in keeping with the spirit of civil discourse will be removed and repeat violators will be banned. See here for our terms of service. Thank you for being part of this effort to promote respectful discussion.