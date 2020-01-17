VIDEO RELEASE: “Mistakes Were Made” by Strange Halos

Local singer-songwriter Matt Townsend just returned from hiatus with a new band — Strange Halos — and new songs. The group performs at The Mothlight on Friday, Jan. 17, at 9 p.m. Livingdog and Sophia Corinne share the bill; cover is $7.

In advance of that show, Strange Halos release their first single, “Mistakes Were Made.” The song is available on streaming platforms; Townsend also shares a collage video for the song, here.