VIDEO RELEASE: “Ways in the Waves” by Spaceman Jones and The Motherships

The following video is not appropriate for all listeners due to strong language.

This latest offering from hip-hop duo Spaceman Jones and The Motherships (Davaion Bristol and Cliff B. Worsham) is what Bristol calls “definitely dreamy.” The setting and beat is exactly that — surreal, fluid, and otherworldly. But look closer: The serene natural setting is crisscrossed with power lines of encroaching development and the sky drips acid pink and green, thanks to videography by Erick Lottary aka SHOT X LOTT.

But even though the lyrics provide plenty of real talk, as Bristol, aka Spaceman Jones, is known for, the all-too-brief track is not without its silver lining: “Hard work pays even if you catch some plays,” Bristol raps. “Apply what you earned to your dreams and fly away.”