VIDEO RELEASE: “Ways in the Waves” by Spaceman Jones and The Motherships

Posted on by Alli Marshall
Spaceman Jones

The following video is not appropriate for all listeners due to strong language.

This latest offering from hip-hop duo Spaceman Jones and The Motherships (Davaion Bristol and Cliff B. Worsham) is what Bristol calls “definitely dreamy.” The setting and beat is exactly that — surreal, fluid, and otherworldly. But look closer: The serene natural setting is crisscrossed with power lines of encroaching development and the sky drips acid pink and green, thanks to videography by Erick Lottary aka SHOT X LOTT.

But even though the lyrics provide plenty of real talk, as Bristol, aka Spaceman Jones, is known for, the all-too-brief track is not without its silver lining: “Hard work pays even if you catch some plays,” Bristol raps. “Apply what you earned to your dreams and fly away.”

SHARE
About Alli Marshall
Alli Marshall is the arts section editor at Mountain Xpress. She's lived in Asheville for more than 20 years and loves live music, visual art, fiction and friendly dogs. Alli is the winner of the 2016 Thomas Wolfe Fiction Prize and the author of the novel "How to Talk to Rockstars," published by Logosophia Books. Follow me @alli_marshall
View all posts by Alli Marshall →

Before you comment

The comments section is here to provide a platform for civil dialogue on the issues we face together as a local community. Xpress is committed to offering this platform for all voices, but when the tone of the discussion gets nasty or strays off topic, we believe many people choose not to participate. Xpress editors are determined to moderate comments to ensure a constructive interchange is maintained. All comments judged not to be in keeping with the spirit of civil discourse will be removed and repeat violators will be banned. See here for our terms of service. Thank you for being part of this effort to promote respectful discussion.

Leave a Reply

To leave a reply you may Login with your Mountain Xpress account, connect socially or enter your name and e-mail. Your e-mail address will not be published. All fields are required.