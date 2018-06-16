Q+A with Pritchard Park Songwriter Series artist April Bennett

Contributed by the Asheville Downtown Association:

April Bennett of April B. and The Cool says she tallied more than 100 shows in 2017, though most of them were outside of Asheville. But the recent Greenville, South Carolina transplant says she’s been able to collaborate with “a host of talented musicians,” since her move in August 2017.

“I like the vibe of Asheville and wanted a change of scenery,” she says. “It brought a great deal of inspiration into my life. … Before my move, I made regular trips to the city for shows. Funny enough, the majority of my performances are still in Greenville.

April B. and The Cool has at least one local performance coming up, though: at the Pritchard Park Songwriter Series on Thursday, June 21.

Asheville Downtown Association: If you could collaborate with one local artist, who would it be?

April Bennett: If I could collaborate with one local artist, it would be Jamar Woods of The Fritz. Besides being proficient on his instrument, he’s a very forward thinking individual. That type of progressiveness in thought translates well in music. I imagine that the music would be hip but accessible, thoughtful. fresh. It may be a little heavy, but the music would still be inspiring.

What topic has been appearing in your recent lyrics and why?

Since my move to Asheville, I’ve noticed that some of my lyrics are about expanses and space. I live on the side of a mountain. When I stand on the back porch, I look our over miles of land. The views have worked themselves into my songs.

As Asheville grows and changes, how do you see yourself fitting into its future? What are your hopes for the local music scene’s development?

I’m still, in a way, trying to find my footing in Asheville, but I hope to bring a little more soul to the city. I’m absolutely not saying that there isn’t soul in the city, but couldn’t we all use a little more?

I hope to see more of Asheville’s [women] and hip-hop artists on stage around town.

What purpose does songwriting serve in your life?

Songwriting helps me organize my thoughts. My songs are generally about what’s going on in my life so I have something of a musical timeline of life events.

WHO: April B. and The Cool

WHERE: Pritchard Park, 67 Patton Ave., ashevilledowntown.org

WHEN: Thursday, June 21, 5-7 p.m.