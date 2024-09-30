Asheville, Buncombe County announce water distribution sites

In the aftermath of Tropical Storm Helene, many in Asheville remain without power and water as of Monday, Sept. 30. For the first time since the storm hit overnight Thursday, Sept. 26, water has arrived for distribution to residents in need of potable and non-potable water. Buncombe County is opening four distribution sites around the county at 2 p.m. Monday, Sept. 30. The City of Asheville has a fifth location operational in Pack Square Plaza as of 1 p.m.

Residents can obtain a one-day supply of water each by driving through or walking up to a distribution site, according to a county news release.

The county locations are:

William W. Estes Elementary School – 275 Overlook Road, Asheville

Sand Hill Elementary – 154 Sand Hill School Road, Asheville (Please enter via Acton Circle)

North Windy Ridge Intermediate School – 20 Doan Road, Weaverville

Fairview Elementary School – 1355 Charlotte Highway, Fairview

“We are aware that many in our community cannot make it to the distribution sites, and we are working on developing a mobile distribution plan to reach those in need. Those plans will be announced as soon as possible,” county spokesperson Stacey Wood said in a release.

“The County anticipates continuing these distribution efforts in the coming days, with expanded hours and available supplies as they become available.

“Assistance is also available from the City of Asheville at Pack Square Park. Drinking water will be distributed beginning at 1 p.m. until dark or when the supply runs out. Each person will be provided 1 gallon of water per person, with a maximum of 5 gallons per family. Each person who accesses the water distribution at Pack Square must bring their own container. For the safety of everyone involved, traffic will be directed around the park and the distribution site will be walk-up only.”

At the city site, each person will be provided one gallon of water per person, with a maximum of five gallons per family, according to a release from the City of Asheville.

“Each person must bring their own container, none will be provided. For the safety of everyone involved, traffic will be directed around the park and the distribution site will be walk-up only.

“Assistance will be available for those who cannot carry their water back to their cars. The community is encouraged to park in nearby parking decks and surface lots. Please do not park in roadways in order to avoid impeding on emergency response,” according to the release.

————

News release from Buncombe County:

Sitios de distribución de agua disponibles en el condado de Buncombe a partir de las 2 p.m. Lunes

El condado de Buncombe comenzará a distribuir agua a partir de las 2 p.m. hoy, lunes 30 de septiembre. Habrá un suministro de agua embotellada para un día disponible para cada individuo de un hogar, y los sitios de distribución funcionarán como lugares de acceso desde el auto, pero se admitirán visitas sin cita previa.

Las ubicaciones son:

William W. Estes Elementary School – 275 Overlook Road, Asheville

Sand Hill Elementary – 154 Sand Hill School Road, Asheville (Ingrese por Acton Circle)

North Windy Ridge Intermediate School – 20 Doan Road, Weaverville

Fairview Elementary School – 1355 Charlotte Highway, Fairview

Somos conscientes de que muchos miembros de nuestra comunidad no pueden llegar a los sitios de distribución y estamos trabajando en el desarrollo de un plan de distribución móvil para llegar a los necesitados. Esos planes se anunciarán lo antes posible.

El Condado prevé continuar con estos esfuerzos de distribución en los próximos días, con horarios ampliados y suministros disponibles a medida que estén disponibles.

También hay asistencia disponible en la ciudad de Asheville en Pack Square Park. El agua potable se distribuirá a partir de las 1 p.m. hasta que oscurezca o cuando se acabe el suministro. A cada persona se le proporcionará 1 galón de agua por persona, con un máximo de 5 galones por familia. Cada persona que acceda al reparto de agua en Pack Square deberá traer su propio contenedor. Para la seguridad de todos los involucrados, el tráfico se dirigirá alrededor del parque y el sitio de distribución será solo para personas sin cita previa.