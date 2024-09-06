Council to review Fiscal Year 2024 Annual Report

Asheville City Council will review the Fiscal Year 2024 Annual Report at its Tuesday, Sept. 10, meeting. The presentation highlights achievements, including progress on Council’s six key strategic priorities: reparations; equitable and affordable housing and stability; homelessness strategies; reimagining public safety; neighborhood and climate resilience; and improving and expanding core services.

Some of the major accomplishments highlighted in the report include finalizing reparations recommendations, adopting a new affordable housing plan, expanding permanent supportive housing and installing electric vehicle charging infrastructure.

According to the report, Council has reaffirmed its six strategic priorities for fiscal year 2025. Meanwhile, staff has identified 28 projects to be included in the FY 2025 organizational work plan.

In other news

Prior to the formal meeting, City Council will hold prearranged interviews for appointments to the Planning & Zoning Commission in the Council Chamber beginning at 3:50 p.m.

Four public hearings will take place before Council, including two amendments to revise the Unified Development Ordinance (UDO) to increase housing supply.

The first includes a proposed resident-led zoning text amendment to cottage development requirements. According to a city document, the “intention of the Cottage Development Ordinance is to permit smaller, single-unit dwellings to live in clustered communities oriented around common open space.” The resident-led UDO amendment would eliminate the 200-foot separation requirement between cottage developments, remove guidelines for street-facing designs and reduce the total number of cottages from five to two.

The second text amendment addresses updating regulations for flag lots, which the city defines as a “substandard subdivision of land in order to facilitate development for abnormally shaped property and/or to overcome difficult site constraints.” The petition aims to relax these standards.

Consent agenda and public comment

The meeting’s consent agenda contains just one item, approval of the combined minutes of the agenda briefing work session held on Aug. 22 and the formal meeting held on Aug. 27.

Council members will gather at 5 p.m. at Council Chambers at City Hall, located at 70 Court Plaza. The meeting will also be carried live on Charter/Spectrum Channel 193 and livestreamed through Asheville’s public engagement hub and on the city’s YouTube channel. Members of the public can listen live by calling 855-925-2801, meeting code 7283.

Those who wish to speak during the meeting must attend in person and sign up at the door. No live remote comments will be permitted. Prerecorded voicemail messages can also be left at 855-925-2801, meeting code 1286; written comments can be sent to ashevillecitycouncilsept102024@publicinput.com until 9 a.m. Sept. 10. General comments for City Council can be sent at any time to AshevilleNCCouncil@AshevilleNC.gov.

The full meeting agenda and supporting documents can be found here.