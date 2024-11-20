County commissioners allow for expanded emergency housing

Buncombe County Board of Commissioners voted 7-0 on Nov. 19 to approve $1.5 million for rental assistance and expanded the definition of emergency housing within the county in response to Tropical Storm Helene.

Several people during public comment had urged commissioners to expand what is considered emergency housing, how long it can be used, and in what areas it is permitted. The revisions allow a range of emergency housing for two years, with a possible one-year extension.

“We don’t want a death epidemic of people freezing to death here,” said Kim Cowart from Savannah, Ga. who has been volunteering in the area.

Jen Hampton, Just Economics housing and wages organizer and lead organizer for Asheville Food and Beverage United, said not having housing as cold weather approaches would be a “catastrophe after catastrophe.”

Emergency housing is now defined as travel trailers, mobile homes, recreational vehicles, manufactured housing or other FEMA-approved shelters. Volunteers also qualify for emergency housing. However, no more than two units can be placed on one lot.

Downtown housing

The board also relocated $3.7 million from the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) to Coxe Avenue Affordable Housing Development from the Ferry Road project. Helene delayed work on the Ferry Road project, which requires an access road and other infrastructure. The delay would have put the COVID Recovery funds at risk because of a spending deadline.

Commission Chair Brownie Newman said the downtown project is overdue, saying “200 very affordable workforce-focused apartments in the heart of our downtown — something that hasn’t happened in a very long time — allowing people that work downtown to walk to work. It’s going to be a great infill development on county property, it’s been a great public involvement process. So, we’re really excited about it and let’s do everything we can to accelerate it across the finish line.”

The board also approved $1.6 million for rental relief, $300,000 of which will be administered by Grace Covenant and the rest by Economic Services. The funds are coming from the Local Fiscal Recovery Fund (FRF) established under ARPA.

In other news:

The board presented a proclamation honoring Commissioner Jasmine Beach-Ferrara, who has served on the board since 2016, and Newman, who has served on the board since 2012, and was elected chair in 2016. Neither ran for re-election. “This is truly the end of an era in Asheville and Buncombe County. Brownie Newman has been a part of local government for more than 20 years. When I think back to what Asheville and Buncombe looked like pre-Brownie Newman and where we are now, there has been a lot of positive change because of you, your leadership and your crazy ideas,” said Commissioner and Chair-elect Amanda Edwards. “We are forever grateful for that.”

Beach-Ferrara’s wife, Meghann Burke, also lauded her spouse’s work. “Your impact has been immeasurable to not only families like ours but all families.”