Developers look to build more than 350 housing units

ASHEVILLE, N.C. — The Buncombe County Board of Adjustment will consider two high-density projects when it meets on Wednesday, Nov. 8. The first project would bring 296 apartments in the North Asheville area and the other would build 62 townhomes in Arden.

Atlanta-based Hathaway Development applied for a conditional use permit to build an apartment complex on 29.5 acres of land near the intersection of Aiken Road and Country Oak Drive. The development needs a conditional use permit because it is more than eight buildings and is considered a planned-used development, per the county’s zoning ordinance.

According to site plans, the apartment complex would be built on 18 acres, with construction set to begin in spring 2018, and take two years to complete. Zoning allows for 12 units per acre, and the project calls for 10.1 units per acre.

Above is the footprint an Atlanta-based developer is proposing for a 296-unit apartment complex. At least one resident is worried it will bring increased traffic to the area. Map courtesy of Buncombe County

Aiken Road resident Marilyn Ball reached out to Xpress to voice concerns about the density of the project. “That’s about 30,000 persons per square mile. If they succeed, it will start an avalanche of more high-density apartment complexes in our area,” she said via email. “That number of apartment dwellers means another thousand vehicles on Aiken Road, New Stock Road and Merrimon Avenue, not to mention other streets and I-26. This will aggravate driving conditions even more.”

According to data from the N.C. Department of Transportation, Aiken Road had an annual average daily traffic volume of 47,000 cars in 2016. Last month, Xpress took an in-depth look at who is responsible for mitigating traffic issues connected with new developments. See “Buncombe residents call for brake on traffic growth” here.

Plans for the proposed 296-unit apartment complex can be viewed here.

The other proposed housing development on the agenda calls for 62 townhomes off Baldwin Road in Arden. Arden-based Jackson Residential Partners is asking to build on 6.5 acres of the 7.2-acre footprint. The project is considered a planned-used development, according to the county’s zoning ordinance, and needs a conditional use permit for decreased minimum lot size and interior setbacks.

According to data from the N.C. Department of Transportation, Aiken Road had an annual average daily traffic volume of 3,800 cars in 2016. Plans for the Baldwin Road subdivision can be viewed here.

Above is the footprint of the proposed 62 townhome complex off Baldwin Road in Arden. Map courtesy of Buncombe County

The Buncombe County Board of Adjustment meets on Wednesday, Nov. 8 at noon at 30 Valley St.