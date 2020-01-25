Give!Local 2019 wraps up banner year for grassroots fundraising

A heartfelt thanks is in order, to the 414 individuals who donated to 2019’s Give!Local partner nonprofits, generating a total impact of $178,804. Every dol- lar goes directly to local nonprofits making a difference in the WNC community.

Mountain Xpress’ fifth annual campaign to raise funds and awareness for local organizations benefiting the community has nearly quintupled the first year’s effort in 2015 of $36,981 thanks to more people participating and signifi- cant matching funds. The project has reached more people and raised more money every year since its 2015 inception. Compared to last year, about 30 more individuals donated and the total donations increased from $111,778 to $141,207. The average donation size rose to $336.21 thanks to 10 gifts in excess of $2,000, but the median donation was $100. And 111 donors gave less than $30 — reflecting that Give!Local is a grassroots project that encourages new and young philanthropists.

Three cheers to Ingles for underwriting the printing of the Give!Local guide, to the Salvage Station for hosting the kickoff party where $672 was raised in a silent auction as well as a grand group of local business for provid- ing rewards, in partnership with Mountain Xpress, for the hundreds of this year’s generous donors.

Nonprofits wishing to be part of next year’s Give!Local campaign can apply now at avl.mx/6o8.