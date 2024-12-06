Golden Agers: Music as a constant companion

In 1974, 23-year-old Billy Bober — a guitar-playing, free-spirited college dropout — was working in a factory and yearning for a fresh start. When he came across a flyer for a weekend fiddling competition in Harmony, N.C., he hitched a ride from his home in Connecticut — and found his paradise.

“There I was,” Bober recalls, “in the woods, surrounded by fellow music lovers, soaking in old-time fiddling music. It changed my life. Not just because of the music, but because it’s where I met my future wife, Tricia.”

Now celebrating 48 years of marriage, the couple began their journey together in Boone before settling in Hendersonville.

“We homeschooled all four of our kids,” says Bober. “And music has always been the heartbeat of our home.”

Bober’s love for music took root at 14, when he watched The Beatles perform on “The Ed Sullivan Show” in 1965 — a moment that left him mesmerized.

“I knew right then and there that I wanted to play guitar,” Bober recalls. “Not long after, for my eighth-grade graduation, I got my first guitar. Music has been my constant companion ever since.”

From jamming with an old-time band to performing at open mics and occasionally playing at fundraisers, Bober thrives on the energy of performing. “It’s what keeps the power and flow of music alive for me,” he says.

“I have a deep desire to share songs that reach out and grab the audience, transporting them to another time,” he continues. “I play the kind of songs you can’t help but sing along to — anything by Paul Simon or George Harrison.”

In his early days of playing guitar, Bober admits he was so nervous performing that his hands would tremble. “But that’s all changed now,” he adds with a smile.

“Nowadays,” he says, “playing music in front of a microphone feels as natural as rolling paint on a wall” — the latter being a skill he honed over 48 years as a painting and decorating contractor.

When Bober retired six years ago, at age 67, he returned to college, 50 years after having dropped out.

“I’ve always lacked confidence in my singing abilities,” he reveals. “So, I enrolled in a vocal techniques class at a community college. Being newly retired gave me the time and freedom to challenge myself, and that class made a big difference. It really boosted my confidence and improved my singing.”

Since completing that class series, Bober has performed solo shows for Hope Coalition, a nonprofit recovery community center in Hendersonville, as well as a springtime event for the Blue Ridge Humane Society. When he’s not performing, he’s tackling challenging songs or fine-tuning his set list until it’s performance-ready.

“I stopped watching TV years ago and used those hours to sharpen my music skills,” he explains. “Since I never know when the next fundraiser opportunity will pop up, I want to be ready. Building a two-hour set takes a lot of work, but it’s all for a good cause.”

Editor’s note: Golden Agers is a monthly feature that explores local residents who are retired or semiretired but remain active in the community.