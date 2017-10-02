ICYMI: Xpress stories from the issue of Sept. 27, 2017

From the area’s largest single construction project to fall planting, Xpress has the scoop on local fall happenings. Here are some of our best stories from the previous week to keep you reading as you wait for our next issue, coming to a paper box near you on Wednesday, Oct. 4.

(Sneak peek: look for full coverage of Craft Week, our Asheville City Council and mayoral primary election guide, an update on the future of rail service in Western North Carolina, the impact of the Brunch Bill on local eateries, a report on the growth of hydroponics and more!)

By David Floyd

Mission Health President and CEO Ron Paulus has touted one of the system’s current construction projects, the Mission Hospital for Advanced Medicine, as the single biggest investment in the history of Western North Carolina.

By Carolyn Morrisroe

On Tuesday, Oct. 10, Asheville voters will go to the polls in a primary election to narrow the list of candidates for City Council and mayor. The election will whittle a field of 12 City Council candidates down to six who will compete for three seats in the general election on Nov. 7. Four mayoral candidates are vying for two slots in the general election.

By Liz Carey

When you think about the Great Smoky Mountains, your thoughts might not immediately jump to death and destruction. But that is exactly what adventure travel writer David Brill of Morgan County, Tenn., dives into with his new book, “Into the Mist: Tales of Death and Disaster, Mishaps and Misdeeds, Misfortune and Mayhem in Great Smoky Mountains National Park.”

By Gina Smith

Making intentional choices about seed-bulb varieties and planting will pay off in the warm months with a bountiful and pungent harvest.

By Alli Marshall

As the annual conference attests, ideas and influences continue to ripple from the legendary school. This year’s theme is “Process + Performance.”

By Thomas Calder

“Dr. Battle was more than a citizen of Asheville; he was an institution,” wrote Asheville Times reporter James B. Caine in 1938. “He came here while this community was yet in its infancy; he watched, and materially aided in its growth with pleasure and pride.”

By Edwin Arnaudin

The fifth annual event provides an opportunity to reflect on the local cider industry — one that’s grown to the extent that new types of business models and specialty stores have emerged alongside national and state associations, helping established and new producers better educate consumers and grow their brands.