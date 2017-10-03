Tuesday History: ‘On the highest hill in the town’

On July 12, 1886, the original Battery Park Hotel opened in downtown Asheville. Owned by Col. Franklin Coxe, the rambling property stretched 475 feet in length and occupied 25 acres atop a hill that once stood 125 feet above the downtown square.

The hotel was sold to E.W. Grove in 1920. By 1923, the building was razed and the hill demolished by steam shovels. Grove used the removed earth to fill in the nearby gullies, creating Coxe Avenue. A year later, Grove opened the second Battery Park Hotel, which exists today as the Battery Park Senior Apartments, located at 1 Battle Square. According to Lou Harshaw‘s 2007 book Asheville Mountain Majesty, the seventh floor of the present-day building would have been the height of the original hilltop.

In Nan Chase’s 2007 book, Asheville: A History, the local writer notes the modern amenities that Coxe’s original hotel offered. Chase writes that the property was equipped with “bathrooms with hot and cold running water, electric light bulbs, steam radiators, a fireplace for every room, ballrooms and dining rooms, a bowling alley, billiard rooms (even one for members of the fair sex to enjoy on their own), and an unusual hydraulic elevator that used a column of water to raise and lower the passenger compartment.”

Anticipation for Coxe’s Battery Park lodging was evident in early newspaper reports. On June 9, 1886, The Asheville Citizen previewed the soon-to-open hotel, courtesy of a “descriptive pamphlet” it had received. According to the paper, the brochure showed “a lithographic picture in color of the hotel, a picturesque … rambling Queen Anne structure, with tower and gable and balcony and lattice window and portico and all the elements of the quaint antique mingled with the practical modern.”

The hotel’s popularity was immediate. Three weeks after its opening, The Courier-Journal, a newspaper based out of Louisville, Ky., published a correspondence from the hotel. The writer, identified only as P.B.S., was among the Battery Park’s first guests. His missive, published on Aug. 4, 1886, noted the “admirable” location of the new hotel: “It is pitched on the highest hill in the town, from which you can see all that is beautiful and grand on every side.” Later on, P.B.S. paid compliment to its owner, writing “Col. Frank Cox[e] has plenty of money, fine judgment and strong nerve, and in erecting this splendid hotel on this elevated spot is the bold leader in this and a score of such enterprises in this vast health resort.”

ON THE HILL: The original Battery Park Hotel was built on a hill that stood 125 feet above the downtown square. Photo courtesy of North Carolina Collection, Pack Memorial Public Library, Asheville, North Carolina

A few weeks later, on Aug. 19, 1886, The Asheville Citizen featured a similar piece, composed by another early guest, former Philadelphia Mayor Daniel M. Fox. According to the paper, the article was originally published in the Philadelphia Times. In the piece, Fox wrote: